Mumbai: 39-year-old gets life term for killing mother-in-law

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:17 IST

The sessions court on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his mother-in-law. The accused has been fined ₹45,000, of which ₹40,000 would be paid to his wife.

As per the prosecution case, the accused, Murgesh Muttu, a resident of Somnath, married Asha in 2006 and had two kids. However, due to a matrimonial dispute Asha was living with her mother in Mumbai.

Muttu came to meet her on December 19, 2012 and assaulted her. The accused was trying to attack Asha with scissors, but Asha’s mother intervened and got injured. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Muttu was arrested the next day and has been in jail since.

The prosecution heavily relied on the testimony of Asha, who was the eyewitness, along with other circumstantial evidence.

The accused, after conviction, pleaded for leniency, which the court declined.