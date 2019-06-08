Mumbai: 9-year-old dies after falling from ride at Bhiwandi fair

A nine-year-old girl died after falling 15 feet from a manually-operated mini ferris wheel at a fair in Bhiwandi on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bhiwandi city police registered a case of negligence against the ride operators on Friday. Muskan Muhammad Shamim Siddiqui and her family visited the fair after Eid on Wednesday.

Muskan sat on the ride shortly after, but fell 15 feet, the police said. “The post-mortem report showed she had a major head injury just above the ear. She died after severe internal bleeding,” said S Kokate, senior police inspector from Bhiwandi City police.

The police said the child was first taken to a nearby hospital in Bhiwandi, but had to be transferred to the Thane civil hospital after her condition started deteriorating. She died during treatment.

The police are looking for three brothers, who set up the mini ferris wheel. “We have found out that the operators are brothers — Jagdish Bind, Manilal Bind and Doodnath Bind.” said Kokate. “We registered an FIR under section 304 A and will soon arrest them.” The police refused to reveal many details about the girl’s family as investigations were on. They said the family lives in a slum near Rameshwar temple in Bhiwandi. Muskan’s father Muhammad Shamim Siddiqui, 32, works as labourer.

“We cannot reveal much information about the family and the accused men as investigation is on,” said another police officer.

