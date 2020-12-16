e-paper
Mumbai: AC local service between CSMT and Kalyan soon

Mumbai: AC local service between CSMT and Kalyan soon

Ten AC local train services will be introduced on a trial basis

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:56 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
The services are likely to be operated on the slow railway line corridor.
The services are likely to be operated on the slow railway line corridor.(HT File)
         

The passengers travelling on the Central Railway (CR) mainline will soon be able to travel by air-conditioned (AC) local trains. The services are likely to be operated on the slow railway line corridor.

According to the Central Railway, the approval from the railway ministry to operate AC local train services between CSMT and Kalyan was received on Tuesday afternoon. Ten AC local train services will be introduced on a trial basis and the CR will issue a detailed time table on the same.

“We are planning to start the AC train services by the end of the week. They will be operated on a trial basis and if a good response is received from passengers then the train services will be increased,” said a senior CR official on conditions of anonymity.

The train services will be introduced after the replacement of normal local train services.

CR operated its first local train service on January 30, 2020. The train operates on the trans-harbour railway line between Thane-Vashi and Panvel railway station.

City’s first local train service was introduced on the Western Railway on December 25, 2017. The train operates between Churchgate and Virar railway stations.

