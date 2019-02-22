Mumbai auto driver gives HSC students free rides to their centres

An autorickshaw driver gave free rides to Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates in Virar on Thursday, the first day of the exams.

“I wanted Class 12 students to avoid the rush-hour traffic so as to reach their centres on time. This is my third year of free service,” said Sameer Chavan, 38, a resident of Manvelpada in Virar East.

“I posted the offer on my Facebook account with my mobile phone number,” said Chavan, adding that he gave 10 rides.

Chavan said he was just fulfilling his mother’s wish of students reaching their exam centres on time and not missing them as they were an important chapter of their careers.

Chavan, who studied till Class 12, said he understands the ordeal students from rural areas face to reach their centres on time. “I used to walk eight km from my home to my centre as I could not afford an auto plus the ST buses ran at odd times,” he said.

According to Chavan, he requested his boss at the printing press he works in to allow him to report to work at noon during exam days.

