Mumbai baby born with rare ‘three­-chambered heart’ survives life­-saving surgery

An 11-day-old infant, born with a ‘three-chambered’ heart, recently underwent a rare life-saving surgery at B J Wadia Hospital, Parel.

Avantika Nair, now two months old, was born preterm at 24 weeks with a condition known as Hypoplastic Left heart syndrome. The condition, wherein the children are born with a rudimentary left heart chamber, affects blood supply to other organs in the body. It affects 2 in 10,000 children, said doctors.

Dr Shreepal Jain, the paediatric interventional cardiologist who led the surgery, said it was a challenge to conduct the operation. “This surgery was done without stopping the baby’s heart. This saved us from the complications,” he said.

However, the relief after the surgery was short-lived as Avantika’s condition deteriorated after she was shifted to the ICU. Her heart rate and blood pressure dropped rapidly, and she was supported by ECMO, an artificial heart-lung support machine, for nearly 36 hours.

Dr Biswa Panda, paediatric cardiac surgeon at Wadia Hospital, said, “The baby made a remarkable recovery.” Avantika was discharged three weeks ago, but may need two more similar surgeries in the future, Dr Jain said.

Avantika’s mother, Dhanya Nair, 32, who works as an accountant in a private company knew five months into her pregnancy that her child may be born with a heart anomaly, but went ahead with the pregnancy. “We knew about the problem but prayed that everything would work out. Doctors had told us that it could get corrected with a surgery,” she said.

Dhanya, who had suffered a miscarriage four years ago, said “We decided whatever happens, we will give our best.”

