Mumbai Bagh: Women call off protest for now

mumbai

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 00:25 IST

After almost two months of a sit-in, the women of Mumbai Bagh have finally decided to call off their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The development comes after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that section 144 will be imposed in the state from Monday onwards. A senior officer from Mumbai Police said that talks were held with the women and they have agreed to move back until coronavirus pandemic is under control in the state. “Considering that section 144 has been imposed, they have agreed to suspend their protest for the time being,” said the official. Around a week ago, some volunteers had said that the protest at the site would be called off temporarily in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. However, despite the call by CM, volunteer at the protest site on Sunday afternoon had said that a symbolic protest will continue at the protest site, and a few women will be present. Around 10-15 women were present at the site on Sunday. A representative of the protestors said that they had spoken to the police officers, who had assured them that the arrangement made by them would be kept intact till the stir resumes.

“Women of Mumbai Bagh have decided to pause the stir to fight against coronavirus. We may have a difference with the government on CAA, NRC and NPR, but we are with the government to fight against Covid-19,” said Rubaid Ali Bhojani, a protestor.