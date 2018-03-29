Mumbai bizman loses thumb after cousin fires at him

A 42-year-old businessman lost part of his thumb after his cousin fired at him from a country-made pistol over a business rivalry in Malad (East) on Wednesday afternoon. The victim and his two employees overpowered the 51-year-old gunman, who was arrested.

According to the Kurar police, the incident took place at Raj Electrical shop at Pimparipada in Kurar village.

The victim, Rajkumar Jaiswal, 42, and his cousin Jaiprakash Jaiswal had a family business of water pumps and other materials. Owing to a monetary dispute in 1998, they parted ways. Jaiprakash was left sore as he thought that Rajkumar took the lion’s share of the business,said the police.

Rajkumar alleged that his elder brother was killed at the behest of Jaiprakash.

Jaiprakash had threatened to harm Rajkumar multiple times, which led to a non-cognisable complaint in 2012. Jaiprakash on Wednesday carried a chopper, a pistol, a magazine, a few bullets and a kerosene bottle in a bag to Rajkumar’s electronics shop. At the time, one employee was seated in the shop, while Rajkumar was in his cabin with another employee Rakesh Chouhan, 23.

Rajkumar told HT, “From the window of my cabin, I saw Rajkumar barging in the shop. I tried to shut the door on him. In the din, he shot at me on the hand,”

“I lost the upper part of my thumb. When he was reloading the firearm, Rakesh caught him and started beating him up. Rakesh called two more men and we managed to disarm him,” added Rajkumar.

The police have collected CCTV footage. Rajkumar said owing to a business related dispute in 2004, his elder brother Ratnesh was murdered on the orders of Jaiprakash in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jaiprakash and his brother-in-law were arrested in the case. Vinay Rathod, DCP (zone XII), said, “We have registered an attempt to murder case. The incident took place over business rivalry.”