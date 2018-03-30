Mumbai churches observe Good Friday, take out processions

Churches in different parts of the city and Navi Mumbai took out processions to observe Good Friday, a day before Easter, when Christians observe the commemoration of Jesus Christ.

They attend Holy Mass on this day. The rest of the day is spent in reflection, prayer and fasting. Some people fast for the whole day, some exclude meat from their diet and some take part in processions.

The death of Jesus is marked as ‘good’ as it is believed that the ultimate sacrifice of his very life resulted in the saving of mankind from God’s wrath and the forgiveness of everyone’s sins.

From the early days of Christianity, Good Friday has been observed as a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Enacting the crucifixion, Infant Jesus Church at Koparkhairane and St Thomas Church at Vashi together conducted the Way of the Cross from Koparkhairane Sector 10 to Vashi Sector 26.

More than 800 people joined the procession, which had stations at 14 different locations.

The Good Friday procession from Sacred Heart Church in Santacruz (West) to St Charles Convent, Vakola, Santacruz (East) saw participation from a large number of people.

Good Friday procession from Sacred Heart Church in Santacruz (West) to St Charles Convent, Vakola, Santacruz (East). (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

From the early days of Christianity, Good Friday has been observed as a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting.

People in Thane take out a procession. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

“After 40 days of fasting and abstinence, Christians celebrate Easter, which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said Fr Benny Thanninilkumthadathil.

Easter will be celebrated on Sunday to mark the resurrection of Jesus three days after his crucifixion.

(With inputs from agencies)