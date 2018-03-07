Mumbai civic body starts demolishing illegal building at Byculla

Five years after a six-storey building in Byculla was declared illegal, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing it.

The building, named China, was built on a private land at Ghodpdev. The BMC plans to demolish the entire structure spread over 500 sqm, which houses three commercial shops and 52 flats.

Civic employees vacated the building before the demolition work started on Tuesday.

Assistant municipal commissioner of BMC E ward SR Gaikwad, which undertook the drive, said, “After we issued the demolition notice, the residents moved the city civil court but their plea was rejected. They approached the high court but on February 5 the court ruled in our favour.”

“On Tuesday morning when the drive started, there was resistance from the locals but with the help of the police we managed to start the demolition,” said Gaikwad.

Muffasar Bhanpurwala lived on the building’s second floor and is homeless now. “I bought the house five or six years ago, and did not know that the building was illegal. We are on the street so that our children can study in the street light for their board exams.”

Waris Pathan, AIMIM MLA from the area, said, “The residents have approached municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta to request a grace period on humanitarian grounds, so that they can regularise the building. We will also file a petition in court.”

On Monday, the BMC took action against illegalities at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli. “It confiscated 39 illegal gas cylinders which were found to be stacked inside a cabinet,” said a civic official.

During the inspection, BMC also found two unlicensed eating places, three licensed eating houses with five violations. The club’s president Jayantilal Shah said all irregularities had been corrected. “We have complied with all the BMC’s notices and there are no violations. We have received NOC from fire brigade department too,” said Shah.