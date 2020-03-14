Mumbai civic body traces 1,000 people who came in contact with 4

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:42 IST

In the past 24 hours, civic health staff and para-medical staff have successfully tracked more than 1,000 people living in 460 houses in Andheri and Chembur, who came in contact with the four corona-infected patients in Mumbai and Thane. None of them showed any symptoms in the first screening.

One positive patient is from Thane, who travelled to France, while the other was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on March 8 and later shifted to Kasturba Hospital. A couple, too, is undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital after they were found infected. A total of 2,17,636 passengers have been screened for possible coronavirus infections at the Mumbai airport. So far, 238 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital, of which, reports of 234 were found to be negative.

Dr Daksha Shah, health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “As the people were found positive, we formed five teams to track all high-risk and low-risk contacts. There is no need to panic as they don’t have symptoms.”

As per the norms given by central government, the civic health department has to track every contact within a radius of 3km from the residence of coronavirus-positive patients.