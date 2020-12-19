e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai crime branch arrests murder accused on the run for six years

Mumbai crime branch arrests murder accused on the run for six years

The accused identified as Jebastian alias Zabba Koyal Piche Nadar, along with his two associates, had allegedly killed Kartik Nadar in Dharavi area in 2015. Thereafter, he fled from the city and was hiding at his native place in Tamil Nadu.

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
For representational purpose only.
For representational purpose only.(File Photo)
         

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested a 37-year-old man accused in a murder case who has been on the run since the past six years. The accused identified as Jebastian alias Zabba Koyal Piche Nadar, along with his two associates, had allegedly killed Kartik Nadar in Dharavi area in 2015. Thereafter, he fled from the city and was hiding at his native place in Tamil Nadu.

Nadar, who had hold in Dharavi area, along with his two associates had allegedly assaulted Kartik with iron rods over previous enmity leading to Kartik’s death. Dharavi police had then arrested his associates.

In 2014, Nadar was also wanted in attempt to murder case registered by Wagle Estate police station in Thane. According to police, he was involved in at least 10 cases of assault and attempt to murder in Dharavi and Wadala area, said inspector Yogesh Chavan of crime branch unit 5.

Due to his terror in the area, he was externed from Mumbai in 2005 for two years. After the Dharavi murder, he started living in Tamil Nadu but used to visit Thane and lived in Kalwa, said Chavan.

Police got a tip-off that he was coming to meet his friend in Sion on Friday, following which unit 5 officers laid a trap and arrested him, said Chavan. He was later handed over to Dharavi police.

