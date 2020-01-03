Mumbai man arrested for creating fake profile of woman with obscene pictures

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:57 IST

A 27-year-old man was arrested for creating two fake profiles of a woman on Facebook and Instagram where he uploaded her objectionable photos and wrote obscene content on it. The man was enraged because the woman had broken up their relationship owing to the accused’s aggressive nature.

The woman’s friend informed her on December 28 that her photos were going viral on Facebook and Instagram. On the fake Instagram handle, the accused described the woman as ‘a top prostitute in the city.’

After receiving screenshots of the photos from her friend, the woman understood that the photos were clicked along with the accused. She confronted the accused on WhatsApp following which the man admitted that he had created the fake profiles. He also threatened to harm the woman, her sister and her parents.

The woman went to Malwani Police and lodged an FIR on December 31 under under section 354 A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 66c (identity theft) and 67A (publishing or transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the Information and Technology (IT) Act.

Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malwani police confirmed the man was arrested. A police official said,”We picked him up the same day and got his custody for two days from a magistrate court. He was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.”

According to Malwani police, the 30-year-old woman who works as a caretaker in a school was in a relationship with the man since 2017. Both of them were to get married in 2018 but the woman refused to marry the man due to his misbehaviour. Even after facing rejection, the accused was coercing the woman to marry him.