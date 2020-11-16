e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man stabs woman after she ended relationship

Mumbai man stabs woman after she ended relationship

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 00:03 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
The accused stabbed himself when the police approached.
The accused stabbed himself when the police approached.(HT PHOTO)
         

Dadar police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for stabbing his former partner after she ended their relationship. Police said the accused stabbed himself after he saw police, and is being treated at Sion hospital.

According to police, the victim is identified as Ruchita Hadkar, 25, and the accused is Tejas Khobrekar. In her statement to police, Hadkar’s elder sister Nikita said, “Ruchita and Tejas were in a relationship for four years and were looking to get married. However, she was very upset with Tejas’s alcohol addiction.”

The couple allegedly had numerous fights about his alcohol habit and the accused physically assaulted Hadkar on multiple occasions. “She was fed up with his behaviour and decided to move on. She kept ignoring him for the past two months and was not answering his calls,” her statement read.

An officer from Dadar police station said, “On November 13, Khobrekar called her and asked to meet him for the last time at Agar Bazar Road, Dadar (West). When she reached there around 11pm, the accused started hitting. Hadkar fled from there but he chased her till Chandrakant Dhuru Wadi Road and pushed her. When she fell on the ground, he pinned her there and started stabbing her with the intent to kill her. She received injuries on her neck and left hand. After attempting to kill her, Khobrekar ran away from the spot.” the officer said.

According to police, pedestrians alerted them, and they rushed the woman to KEM Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the detection team from Dadar police station started searching for the accused. A police team spotted him near Kirti College, Dadar Chowpatty, and when they were chasing him he started stabbing himself to avoid being arrested. The team managed to nab him, and he was rushed to Sion hospital.

A senior officer said, “We have deployed adequate security near his hospital ward. Once he will be discharged we will arrest him for further investigation.”

The accused has booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi frontrunners
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi frontrunners
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In