Mumbai Metro services briefly disrupted owing to ‘technical error’

mumbai

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:09 IST

Commuters travelling on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor faced delays on Monday morning owing to Metro services being briefly disrupted due to a ‘technical error’.

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) that operates Metro-1 attributed services being disrupted from 9:56am to 10:01am due to technical error.

MMOPL said, “We apologise for the inconvenience caused. One train at Airport Road Metro station had to be removed from service due to technical error. We have introduced additional service to cater to the need.”

“We thank our esteemed commuters for their support. With introduction of additional train, services are getting normal now,” MMOPL’s statement added.

Nilesh Kapse, a commuter tweeted, “Metro services were disrupted and it’s air conditioning was not working. Kapse said, “#MumbaiMetro train from Ghatkopar stuck at Airport Road station due to Ac is not working in train..@MumMetro.”

Over four lakh commuters travel daily on Mumbai Metro corridor connecting eastern and western suburbs that started its opearations in June 2014.