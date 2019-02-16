Mumbai mourns death of CRPF jawans in Pulwama

A day after a terror strike in Pulwama killed at least 38 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the city on Friday condemned the attack, demanding strict action from the authorities.

There were protests at Bhendi Bazaar, Nagpada and other spots, with angry citizens burning Pakistani flags and effigies and pictures of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar, who claimed the responsibility for the attack. At Nagpada, residents gathered outside the mosque and shouted slogans.

“The Indian Army knows what they need to do. We just want them to ensure that such an incident doesn’t happen again. The deaths of soldiers need to be avenged and those responsible for it need to be taught a lesson,” said Furqan Sayed of NGO Sahas Foundation.

Some areas saw candlelight marches, too. “As citizens of the country, we need to do something. We can only pray for the departed souls and salute their sacrifice. No one was expecting such an attack,” said Jatin Kothari, a member of an NGO, I am New Ghatkopar.

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust at Prabhadevi said they will provide a help of ₹51 lakh to the families of jawans who lost their lives. “It’s the least we can do as a religious institution who cares for the welfare of the society,” said Aadesh Bandekar, chairperson, Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, adding, “The trust has also decided to donate ₹25 lakh to the Queen Mary’s institute at Pune, which helps soldiers who suffered injuries in various attacks.”

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 00:05 IST