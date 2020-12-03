e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Need clarity on SSC, HSC exam dates, test pattern, says parents

Mumbai: Need clarity on SSC, HSC exam dates, test pattern, says parents

With a 25% reduction in syllabus across classes, schools said they are unsure about the paper pattern

mumbai Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 01:00 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
A senior official from the state board said the paper pattern is unlikely to be changed.
A senior official from the state board said the paper pattern is unlikely to be changed.(HT File)
         

A few days after state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that state secondary certificate (SSC) and higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams are likely to be pushed to May, schools and parents have written to the department, seeking clarity on tentative dates and exam paper pattern.

With a 25% reduction in syllabus across classes, schools said they are unsure about the paper pattern. “This year, learning is online and children are under tremendous pressure due to Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown. Class 10 and 12 board exams are really important as marks determine the future of these children. We are hoping the board simplifies the paper pattern this time,” said a principal of a suburban school.

A senior official from the state board said the paper pattern is unlikely to be changed. “The syllabus and paper pattern for Class 10 and 12 have undergone changes in the recent years, and it is not expected to change this year,” said the official.

Parents said they want the department to, at the very minimum, release a tentative exam schedule and a blueprint of the question papers to help students.

“We understand that planning anything in the current situation is tricky, but students are really worried because there is a lot of uncertainty. We just hope that whatever the department plans is announced well in advance,” said Sandhya Ranade, a city-based parent.

In early November, Gaikwad had said that exams for SSC and HSC are unlikely before May due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation conditions in Maharashtra.

However, the department and the state board are yet make the announcement official.

.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In