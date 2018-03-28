Mumbai NGO study reveals that cases of child abuse increased in 2016

The statistical analysis of crime data by Praja Foundation reveals that out of the 628 rape cases reported in 2016, children were the victims in 455 cases.

“Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO), a relatively new Act (2012), aims to tackle child abuse. The shocking data reveals how unsafe are children in the city. Out of the total rape cases reported in 2016, children (below 18 years) were victims in 72% of the cases,” revealed the white paper released by Praja Foundation on Tuesday.

The percentage has increased from the previous year which was 63%.

Rape, harassment, exploitative use of children for prostitution and pornography are criminalised and severely punished under POCSO Act. The Act requires setting up of special courts for speedy trial and delivery of justice in child sexual abuse cases.

“Mumbai MLAs have raised only 15 rape-related questions in the Assembly,” said the report.

It said the investigation officer needs to have proper time and resources to pursue the investigation.

The issues of the understaffed and overworked police department persist, affecting the performance of officers in investigating serious cases such as rape of minors, murder and dowry deaths.

Read more: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy in Thane

The Foundation suggested an improvement in judicial process.

“There should be a common platform for the prosecution, judges and investigating officers to come together and work on better execution of cases, especially serious ones, in the sessions court. The court should develop a mechanism to assess and better the performances of prosecutors and investigating officers,” it said.

.