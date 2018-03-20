Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy several times in Thane

A public toilet cleaner has been arrested by the Wagle Estate police on Sunday for sodomising an 11-year-old boy several times. The accused has been identified as Sandip Suraj Singh, 22, a resident of Wagle Estate, Thane.

Meanwhile, the boy has been admitted to hospital, and is undergoing treatment.

A police officer from the Wagle Estate police station said, “Singh has sodomised the boy several times in past. The accused would lure the boy with Rs100, and take him to public toilet, where he would sodomise the boy. After sexually assaulting the boy, Singh would threaten the boy to remain quiet or face dire consequences.”

Last month, the locals saw Singh come out of the public toilet with the boy. Sensing that he had assaulted the boy, the locals thrashed him. But Singh got away because the boy was too scared to reveal anything.

On Saturday night however, when the boy was sodomised again by Singh, he went home and narrated his ordeal to his parents.

Ravindra Malekar, senior police inspector from Wagle Estate police station said, “Singh used to lure the boy over money and then take him to the public toilet. After the boy narrated his ordeal to his parents, they confronted Singh, but he fled away.”

The Wagle Estate police, following a complaint from the boy’s parents, arrested Singh under sections 377(unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012(POCSO).

Malekar said, “We have produced the accused in the court and he has been remanded in police custody. A medical examination has been conducted and the reports are awaited.”