Mumbai police has 15 covid-19 cases, highest in maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:53 IST

With 15 Covid-19 positive personnel, Mumbai Police has the maximum number of cases among all state police.

Five more police personnel tested positive on Wednesday, taking the total figure to 15 from Mumbai. The state police has a total of 23 positive cases ( seven officers and 16 constables).

“We have given the policemen the necessary safety equipment and are using drones to monitor containment zones,” said Pranaya Ashok, DCP (operations) and confirmed the number of positive cases.

Police have also sealed the buildings in police quarters across Mumbai where these infected officers were staying, like Naigaon, Borivli, Marol and Worli. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also conducting a door-to-door survey to find out if anyone in their localities is showing any symptoms.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday continued with their focus on the two regions, central and western, having maximum Covid-19 cases in the city. Also, 152 FIRs (62% cases) are registered in these regions of the total 244 FIRs in the city.

The police have made use of eight drones and five platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

A maximum of 81 FIRs were lodged in the west region, including 73 for gathering in one place. This was followed by central region with 71 FIR with 64 of them for gathering in one place. While east recorded 38 cases, the north region registered 34 cases and south registered 20 cases.

In all, 477 people were booked in these FIRs on Wednesday and 225 people were arrested.

There has also been a rise in the number of hate speech cases since the lockdown. “Since the lockdown, till date 218 cases [210 FIRs and 8 non-cognisable cases] have been registered for spreading hate speech, rumours, fake news and misinformation on social media related to Covid 19 across the state. Maximum number of FIRs (115) are for hate speech against communities,” said Balsing Rajput, SP, Maharashtra Cyber. Total 45 accused were arrested and 160 were identified for these cyber crimes. In most of these cases WhatsApp (102 cases) was used.