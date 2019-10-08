e-paper
Mumbai police lift sec 144 at Aarey Colony

mumbai Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday lifted the prohibitory order imposed under section 144 on Saturday in some parts of Aarey Milk Colony, to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people. The order was to ensure the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) smoothly carried out its work of cutting trees on Saturday and Sunday.

The police had also arrested 29 protesters and booked them for manhandling and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.

Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson, confirmed the development. “The order was imposed under section 144 of the CrPC near Aarey police station and Aarey check naka,” said an Aarey police officer.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:41 IST

