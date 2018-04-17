Mumbai police question son of 74-yr-old mastermind in ₹7.5-cr MD haul

The Amboli police on Monday sent a team to Pune to further investigate into the Rs7.5-crore drug haul from a factory in Badlapur. They are also questioning the son of the 74-year-old mastermind of the case.

On Sunday, police had registered a case against Naryanbhai Mangaldas Patel for production of liquid Mephedron(MD) in his factory. A source in Mumbai police said police interrogated the man’s son.

“The son is also a chemist. He has been interrogated as a part of the on-going investigation. Police is trying to ascertain whether he had any role in the crime,” said an officer.

The Amboli police are now trying to get hold of the buyers of liquid MD.

“We are tracking the buyers now. The trail of the supply is important to find out who all bought the drug and benefitted from it,” he said.

The police are also trying to find out the supplier of the materials required to produce liquid MD.

Acting on a tip off on Saturday, the Amboli police, led by investigating officer Daya Nayak arrested Shahid Hussain Sher Mohammad Shah, 27 near Shyamnagar slum, Veera Desai road, Andheri (West) at 1.35am.

Shah was in possession of 300 gram MD powder valued at Rs6 Lakh. During questioning, he spilled the beans on the mastermind Patel, a resident of New Vikas CHS, Manpada Road, Dombivali (East). Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya then formed a special team that raided Sharda Chemicals, a factory unit in MIDC area in Badlapur (East).