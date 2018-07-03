Mumbai rains: Traffic diversions and roads to avoid

The traffic police in Mumbai put several road diversions in place on Tuesday after a part of a foot overbridge collapsed in Andheri and reports of waterlogging came in from several areas following heavy rains in the city and its suburbs.

The department said the Gokhale Flyover, which connects Andheri East to West and used by thousands of commuters every day, has been closed down completely for vehicular traffic and asked those travelling through the area to follow Bisleri Junction and then take Teli Galli following Surve Chowk going to Andheri subway, and then SV Road.

Commuters travelling from West to East were advised to take the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) scheme road following Sujay Hospital junction leading to Mithibai College then SV Road.

The traffic police asked those taking the Western Express Highway to go on the Captain Gore flyover at Vile Parle East and then to Aadhard junction and Vile Parle junction to the expressway.

Officials said they have reports of slow moving traffic at various places due to waterlogging. The roads which are waterlogged are Shyam Talav Road, Hindmata at Dadar, Oberoi Mall at Goregaon East towards WEH, CSMT Road, Kurla. They added that the traffic was moving slowly at the Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR).

About one foot of water was reported at Mahim junction, Nehru Nagar bridge, Shyam Talav and Hindmata. And two feet of waterlogging was reported on CST Road, Kurla affecting traffic on SCLR.

“We request the commuters to avoid these roads,” Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said.

The department also issued an advisory to people flying out of the city, saying they might face traffic congestion on roads leading to the airport and asked them to plan their travel in advance.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is running 14 extra buses between Borivali to Churchgate to ease traffic.