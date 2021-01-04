e-paper
Mumbai records dip in maximum temperature, but no relief from ‘poor’ air

mumbai Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:21 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
A girl walks her dog atop the hill at Ghatkopar.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

In a respite from rising temperatures, the city and suburbs on Sunday recorded a dip in maximum temperature. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are likely to remain low for the next three to four days.

The Colaba station of IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees below normal. This was a marginal drop from Saturday’s 28.8 degrees. Santacruz weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius, which was 2.1 degrees below normal and drop from 30.1 degrees recorded on Saturday.

The minimum temperature at Colaba was 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above normal, while at Santacruz, the minimum temperature was 19.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 above normal.

“Maharashtra is experiencing a mini winter, where the minimum temperatures are likely to drop significantly over the next three to four days. The minimum temperature at Mumbai and Thane can drop to 16-18 degrees Celsius,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of the western region, IMD. The IMD has also forecasted mild rainfall in some parts of the state.

The drop in temperature has been attributed to an active western disturbance owing to a cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city continued to remain poor. System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research, an overall air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator—of 276 (poor) was recorded. Of the 10 stations, at which the air quality was measured, Navi Mumbai breathed the worst quality of air, as an AQI of 327 (very poor) was measured. This was followed by Mazagaon where an AQI of 322 was recorded.

“Lower variation in temperature along with the inflow of polluted continental air will lead to poor AQI in next two days,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.

