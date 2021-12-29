Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season at 15°C

mumbai

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:00 IST

Mumbaiites woke up to a chilly Tuesday morning as the temperature dipped to its lowest this season.

The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 15°C and Colaba recorded 17°C.

“The fall in temperatures is mostly due to the cold northerly to northwesterly winds from the northern plains in association with the passing of a western disturbance. Some pockets in Mumbai could see a further dip in temperature,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD.

The IMD had predicted a fall in temperatures for two or three days from Sunday. On Sunday, too, maximum temperature in the city and suburbs had dropped marginally, owing to north and northwesterly winds.

Earlier, the lowest temperature recorded this season was 15.8°C on December 23. Last year, the lowest recorded temperature was 16.4°C and the year before that, 14.4°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality in and around Mumbai improved slightly from poor to moderate on Monday. An overall air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator-- of 180 (moderate) was recorded. The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. Safar categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.