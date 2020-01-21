Mumbai’s air quality worsens, Bandra-Kurla Complex most polluted

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:27 IST

Air pollution has worsened in Mumbai, with the city reporting ‘poor’ air quality for the third consecutive day.

Air quality index (AQI) - the pollutant measuring indicator - was at 237 (poor) for PM 2.5 pollutant (particulate matter of 2.5 micron size that can easily enter the lungs and cause ailments) on Tuesday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research or SAFAR.

The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) recorded its worst air quality this season as the AQI increased to 348 (very poor). Navi Mumbai (324) and Malad (305) also recorded ‘very poor’ air on Tuesday. While Borivli (179) and Colaba (153) recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, Bhandup had the cleanest air at 88 (satisfactory). All other areas recorded ‘poor’ air quality. SAFAR categorises AQI for pollutants in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Researchers said high moisture levels combined with easterly winds carrying dust resulted in an increase in air pollution. “The wind direction changed over the weekend from moderately fast northerly winds to calmer easterlies. Increase in humidity has allowed the pollutant carrying capacity to increase and made it easier for the boundary layer of pollutants to be suspended close to the surface. At BKC and other areas, local emissions are also playing a significant role,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

On Tuesday, the concentration of PM 2.5 was 100 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) on Thursday against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and concentration for PM10 (larger coarser particles) was 169 µg/m3 against the safe limit of 100 µg/m3. AQI began rising from 89 (satisfactory) on Friday to 167 (moderate) on Saturday, 210 (poor) on Sunday, 207 (poor) Monday, and 237 (poor) on Tuesday. An AQI 222 (poor) has been predicted for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature increased further on Tuesday to 19 degrees Celsius. Last Friday it had dropped to 11.4 degrees Celsius, which means a 7.6 degrees Celsius rise in four days. Humidity levels in the suburbs and south Mumbai was 94% and 96% on Tuesday.

Doctors said PM 2.5 was the primary pollutant in the city, and was a risk for patients with lung ailments, children and senior citizens. “Mumbai has high PM 2.5 levels. Aside from respiratory illnesses like asthma and lung cancer, these pollutants in the air also predispose us to heart attacks, skin infections, cognitive impairment, and can also lead to Alzherimer’s,” said Amita Nene, Head of Dept. of Respiratory Medicine, Bombay Hospital.