Mumbai school events: 5,000 participate in Marathon to raise cancer awareness

mumbai

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:55 IST

Rizvi Springfield High School, Khar recently organised the second edition of Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon 2020.

The event was held at Bandra Kurla Complex. The event is an initiative of Help Yourself Foundation which supports weaker sections of society, especially, women and children suffering from cancer.

The runners and volunteers got together to honour cancer survivors and raised awareness about the disease.

The marathon saw participation of more than 5,000 participants. More than 100 cancer survivors became a part of this run and were given a standing ovation by all those present.

The marathon was inaugurated by the president of school Dr Akhtar Hasan Rizvi and director Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi. They highlighted the need and importance to provide support and care to cancer patients and spoke about how the family suffers through the onset of this deadly disease.

Prominent guests who were present for the event were deputy high commission and head of Mission for People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Mumbai, Mohammad Lutfor Rahman; deputy mayor of Mumbai, Suhas Wadkar; assistant commissioner of police, Jammu and Kashmir, Shahida Parveen Ganguly; MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui; Dr Sufi Sayyad, Miss Universal Peace and Humanity; Dr Amjad Pathan, peace ambassador and social activist; Hafeez Riyazuddin, director of Star Mahila Mandali; Aneez Fatima, chairman of Star Mahila Mandali and Hindustani Bhau, social media activist and reality show contestant.

Marathon began after an early morning Zumba session by the team of Wockhardt Hospital. The run was organised in three categories, 3km, 5 Km and 10km.

The cancer survivors and their family members were given a platform where they shared their struggle and their survival stories which was a source of inspiration to many others.

Overnight camp for kids

Cub-Bulbul camp was recently organised at IES Chandrakant Patkar Vidyalay English Medium Primary School, Dombivli. Nearly 140 students from Class 3 and 4 participated in this overnight camp.

The camp started with a prayer. Many outdoor and indoor adventurous games were arranged for the students. Students enjoyed dancing around the camp fire.

Later on students got the opportunity to showcase their talents by participating in different cultural programmes.

Next morning Ranjana Markad, principal of the school hoisted the Cub-Bulbul flag. Cub master Gopal Sarvekar and Bulbul flock Savita Rane tied the scarfs to the students.

Students enjoyed the games and Indian food.

There were many activities designed to make every student independent and disciplined. The programme concluded with prize distribution ceremony.

School bids adieu to Class 10 students

New Horizon Public School, Airoli, recently organised a grand farewell for the students of Class 10. The event started with a short prayer service and the ‘light’ of wisdom in the form of candles was passed on to the students. The Class 9 students organised dance and drama performances and sang the farewell song . The main highlight was the ramp walk.

Teachers and some students shared their experiences. A presentation showcasing photographs of students’ from last 10 years spent in the school was also showcased. Executive director-cum-principal Dr. Nicholas Correa addressed the students and inspired them to become men and women of excellence and strong character.

Choir group performed a medley song. This was followed by vote of thanks.

Students, teachers learn fire safety drill

New Horizon Public School, Airoli, recently organised a fire evacuation drill and fire safety workshop for the students and staff to sensitise them against fire hazards.

The workshop taught them the dangers of fire and how to mobilise a team and thereby plan concrete steps for safe evacuation.

During the drill, the students followed the protocol and procedure laid down in the emergency evacuation plan which highlighted evacuation of students, teachers and non-teaching staff within five minutes. The evacuation drill helped to improve the awareness about the dangers caused by fire and thus minimize the loss of life and property.

The floor marshals helped to speed up the evacuation after confirming the head count. It was adhered to and the evacuation drill was successfully carried out. The drill was conducted with a satisfactory time for evacuation recorded at 9 minutes for 5000 staff and students.

Students participate in debates, sing folk songs on Matribhasha Diwas

Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2, Colaba recently celebrated Matribhasha Diwas by organsing various activities. Students read theConstitution’s Preamble, sang folk songs, participated in essay writing competition, debate, GK competition on Indian heritage and exhibition on Indian languages in library.

Students showcase their creativity

Podar International School (Cambridge International), Kalyan organised Manifesta with an objective to instill scientific temper and foster creativity among students. All the students from Class 1 to 10 participated with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The chief guest for the event were Steve, Chetan Vaidya, Madhuri Antony, Preeti Purohit, Chandra Boreddy. The school principal Sanjay Nandi, presided the event.

The programme commenced with lightning of the lamp by all the judges. Students across the grades came up with innovative topics and ideas, depicting their perspective on the topic. Parents were invited to attend the event

The judges were amazed and whole heartedly appreciated the efforts undertaken by each and every student and their parents. Principal, Sanjay Nandi said, “Manifesta proved to be a great platform for students to showcase their talent, enhance their curiosity, scientific temper and build confidence.

It will spark their creativity, innovation and problem solving skills which they carry throughout”.