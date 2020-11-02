Mumbai: Starting today, citizens can call BMC control room for nearest Covid testing centre

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 10:31 IST

Starting today, Mumbai’s citizens can access free Covid-19 testing at 244 civic body-run walk-in testing locations across the city. To know the nearest testing facility, they can call up the control room of their local ward office or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster control room at 1916. The details of these facilities are also available on BMC’s Covid website, www.stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in.

Those developing Covid-like symptoms or those who have recently come in contact with a positive case can approach these facilities and get tested free of cost. Covid symptoms include cough, cold, fever, breathing issues and pneumonia. HT had reported on Saturday about these walk-in testing facilities at all 24 administrative wards.

Those who want to get tested will get a two-hour window from 10 am to 12 noon to get themselves tested at these facilities. While some facilities have RT-PCR testing, others have rapid antigen testing. Antigen kits deliver test results in less than 30 minutes but are less sensitive as compared to the RT-PCR tests.

Along with the 244 testing facilities, there are 54 private laboratories, approved by BMC, that conduct Covid-19 tests. These labs cost Rs 1,800 for sample collection at home and Rs 1,400 for getting tested at their facility. Apart from this, government-run and municipal hospitals conduct Covid tests for free. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Increasing testing will help timely diagnosis of the infection and early treatment is the key to better recovery. These testing facilities will have a team of medical professionals. The move will scale up our daily testing capacity.”

Authorities had also anticipated a surge in Covid-19 cases in this festive month for which strict adherence to Covid-19 norms will be enforced. BMC has planned to scale up its testing capacity. Since September, the BMC has been conducting anywhere between 8, 000 and 15,000 tests on a daily basis, 30-40% of which comprised rapid antigen tests. The civic body is now targeting up to 24,000 daily tests.