Mumbai swelters at 37.6° Celsius on Sunday, air remains ‘poor’ for 5th day

The city recorded its third highest February temperature since 2013 on Sunday, as the maximum temperature was almost 6 degrees Celsius above normal. Also, pollution levels continued in the ‘poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day.

The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, was 37.6 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius above normal. Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 36.5 degrees Celsius, which was 6 degrees Celsius above normal. Officials from the weather bureau said high temperatures were likely to continue on Monday as well.

“There is a lower level anti-cyclonic circulation over northwest Gujarat and adjoining parts of Maharashtra, which is pulling warm easterly and southeasterly winds over Mumbai and adjoining areas. This is leading to a significant rise in maximum temperatures. Since this weather system is active, we expect hot conditions to continue, at least for the next 24 hours,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Hosalikar added humidity levels were not as high as previous days, which helped Mumbaiites bear the high temperatures. While Santacruz recorded 33% humidity, 77% humidity was recorded at Colaba.

Last year, Mumbai had recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius on February 19. On February 23, 2015, the city had recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius, making Sunday’s 37.6 degrees Celsius the third highest February day temperature since 2013. On February 22, 2012, Mumbai recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius. In 2008 and 2009, the maximum temperature for February was 37.6 degrees Celsius. The all-time high day temperature for February was recorded on February 25, 1966.

Night temperatures on Sunday were almost 2 degrees Celsius above normal as Colaba recorded 22.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees Celsius above normal, and 20.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Santacruz, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.

the pollutant measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) — was recorded at 247 (poor) during the day, which later fell to 241 (poor) by the evening. However, AQI has been ranging between 233 and 240 since last Wednesday. The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has predicted an AQI of 236 (poor) for Monday.

“The easterly to southeasterly winds are carrying a lot of dust from the land, and making the entire western India polluted. Even calm winds are allowing this dust to settle close to the surface,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR. “We expect pollution levels to remain the same till Tuesday.”

The weather bureau predicted a clear sky for Monday with the day and night temperature expected at 37 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.