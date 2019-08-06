Mumbai teenager attempts suicide after sexual harassment

mumbai

A 16-year-old girl attempted suicide near the University of Mumbai (MU) campus in Kalina on Saturday night after she was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified person.

The police said she is undergoing treatment at a civic hospital and according to doctors, is out of danger.

The girl, in her statement to the police, said that an anonymous man had been calling her for the past few days and had managed to hack into her social media account before posting obscene content on it.

The Bandra-Kurla Complex police registered a first information report (FIR) on Sunday against the unidentified accused under section 509 (word act or gesture to insult a woman’s modesty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On August 2, the accused allegedly called her on her mobile phone and said, “I like you very much and I see you every day. I know where you go and what you do.”

When the girl threatened to file a police complaint against him, he said he was not afraid of the police and that they cannot touch him. The girl then blocked his number but alleged he called her from a different number the same night.

According to the police, the accused asked her to log in to her social media profile. Once she did, she saw that the accused had hacked into her profile and uploaded obscene content.

She claimed he used derogatory language and revealed her phone number on the social media page.

According to the police, the girl fell unconscious at home after learning about the incident but did not inform her family about it.

On Saturday, when she left for work, the accused called her again from another number and asked her to unblock his previous number, failing which he threatened to upload pornographic videos on her social media account.

Frightened, the woman tried to kill herself.

Some passers-by rushed her to VN Desai Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable now.

A police officer said, “We have registered an FIR in the case and are tracing the accused.”

