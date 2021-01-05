e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Tollywood actor arrested by NCB in drug case

Mumbai: Tollywood actor arrested by NCB in drug case

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:39 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Representational image.
Representational image.
         

Tollywood actor Shwetha Kumari, who was allegedly detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a hotel in Mira-Bhayander, on Sunday, in connection with the alleged drug case, was arrested on Monday. Kumari was intercepted with an alleged drug supplier, Sayeed Shaikh. However, Shaikh managed to flee before the NCB officers could nab him. NCB officers have launched a manhunt for him.

NCB had seized a small quantity of mephedrone (MD) from the hotel room, where she was staying. She has been booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. NCB has found digital evidence as she was connected with Shaikh as well as arrested drug peddler Chand Shaikh, said an officer on conditions of anonymity.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that she has been arrested and will be produced in the court today (Tuesday). “We have seized small contraband from the hotel room where she was staying,” said Wankhede.

On January 2, the NCB officer laid a trap at Gurunanak Marg, near Bandra (West) railway station and had arrested Chand Shaikh and had recovered 400g mephedrone (MD), stored in a compartment of his two-wheeler. Chand lives in Bandra and has been supplying MD for a long time.

After questioning Chand, NCB got another lead, and the team raided the Crown Business Hotel, near Golden Nest Circle in Bhayander (East), where they nabbed the actress. The drugs recovered from the hotel were allegedly sourced by Shaikh. After inquiry, it was learnt that he is the main supplier of MD in Mumbai and Thane areas, said the officer. NCB has registered an offence against Shaikh and Chand under NDPS Act.

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In