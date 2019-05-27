Mumbai University’s TYBCom results out 15 days before deadline

For the first time in the past few years, the University of Mumbai (MU) managed to announce results of a major examination – semester six of third year of BCom (TYBCom) – within 30 days. The prescribed time frame according to a law which governs universities in the state is 45 days. The exam took place between April 3 and 25 and the results were announced on Saturday.

According to MU, a total of 50,708 students appeared for the exam, of which 23,678 students passed. “Our Board of Studies (BoS) examined the problems causing the delay in online assessment. We made sure that model answers to the question papers reached the evaluators within 24 hours of the examination,” said Arvind Luhar, chairman of BoS accountancy, MU. The result was made possible by the work of 3,707 teachers who assessed more than 2.22 lakh answer booklets, including that of TYBCom, within a month.

Earlier this year, the MU released a circular making it compulsory for all colleges to assess papers of students at least one-and-a-half times the strength of their college. Failure to do so would lead to trouble for colleges when they seek permission to increase seats or divisions in their institute, getting approvals for affiliation, research, etc.

“The idea is to ensure all colleges and teachers share assessment work and manage to declare results on time,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), MU.

Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor, MU, said, “The results of semester six of TYBCom are important for the university. The special attention given by principals and efforts taken by teachers ensured the evaluation was completed before time.”

