Mumbai University students of Thane centre threaten protest for not receiving mark sheets

mumbai

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:30 IST

Students of Mumbai University’s Thane sub-centre in Balkum threaten to go on a protest as they have not received their mark sheets since the last four years. Around 36 students pursuing integrated law and management courses are part of this fight to get their mark sheets. Such protests were conducted earlier and the university had promised to issue the mark sheets at the earliest. However, it was not done.

“We are part of the integrated law course. It’s been four years and not once have we received our mark sheets. The results are put up on the notice board. If we want more details, we have to pay around ₹1,000 and get a re-evaluation done or can check our answer sheets. However, they are not giving us our mark sheets and there is no authority present at the sub-centre to answer our queries,” said Jayesh Desai, 21, a law student here.

A five-year integrated course in Management and Law is being conducted since 2014 within the campus. These students will soon begin their final year and will require their mark sheets for further education or job prospects.

“In between, when we had a similar protest, they distributed mark sheets but most of them was riddled with errors. So we had to return them. We will soon have a meeting with cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad to discuss our issues,” said Bhavin Kamyani, 20, another student.

“We will have to find out the problems faced by the centre and understand the technicalities involved in this before we respond to the students,” said Leeladhar Bansode, Deputy Registrar in-charge of Mumbai University’s Public Relations.

In July 2018, more than 40 students and parents had gathered in protest outside the Mumbai University sub-centre at Balkum in Thane as the university had failed to give mark sheets of six semesters to around 130 students.

The students gathered at the campus at around 11am and did not budge till the officials went to the university campus in Kalina and got the mark sheets of four semesters at around 6pm.