Mumbai unlocks offices, makes a wary slow start

mumbai

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:29 IST

After three months of lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the city on Monday inched towards its return to normalcy, as private offices began working with 10% staff and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses began plying, under the last leg of Maharashtra government’s three-phased ‘Mission Begin Again’ to kickstart the country’s financial capital. Sporting masks and carrying sanitisers, Mumbaiites were seen scrambling to board buses, to catch a bus or a taxi to office, with social distancing compromised in several cases, videos of which surfaced on social media.

The third phase of the unlockdown began on Monday, with the traffic control room recording a moderate or dense traffic flow in many parts of Mumbai. Major arterial roads namely Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in south and central Mumbai, LBS Road in the eastern suburbs, SV Road in the western suburbs, and freeways such as the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Expressway saw considerable traffic. The entry points to Mumbai – Navi Mumbai toll plaza, checkpoints between Thane and Mumbai, and Panvel and Mumbai – reported slow vehicular movement.

Private offices picked only those who have four-wheeler vehicles to come to work, as part of their 10% allowed staff, which added to the traffic on the road.

BEST operated 2,132 buses on 81 routes, with only 30 passengers, 25 sitting and five standing. However, long queues were seen at the bus stops, and crowds, including those of essential workers, rushing to board, with blatant disregard to social distancing. HT too recorded a video of such an incident outside BMC headquarters. “The response from passengers has been welcoming. There were instances where passengers had to wait for some time, but the number of buses was increased. Extra buses were also operated,” said Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager, BEST.

BEST also clarified that, “BEST bus conductors have been asked to ensure social distancing is maintained and only five passengers are standing.”

While shops in the city were allowed to open from Friday, many couldn’t, owing to lack of staff, who could not report to work in the absence of transport. Such shops managed to finally open on Monday.

Viren Shah, president of Federation of Retail Traders’ Welfare Association, said, “Many shops were either closed since Friday, or were not working at full capacity. Business started on Monday.”

A few passengers also complained about buses being cancelled and delayed. “I waited for 40 minutes to get a bus from Ghatkopar towards Mulund. The buses were delayed and the ones that were arriving were full. I work as a security guard and today is my first day at work after lockdown,” said Akhlakh Khan, a Ghatkopar resident.