Mumbai varsity yet to declare results for previous law exams

The University of Mumbai (MU) recently released the schedule for semester five and semester nine exams for law students who will be repeating the tests.

However, students have objected the release of the schedule because the results for the exams that were conducted in December 2017-January 2018 are awaited.

As per exam schedule, students will have to appear for this exam from April 18 for which they will have to register by the next week. But with no results in hand, students are unsure whether they need to register for the exams.

MU is yet to complete assessment of more than 30,000 answer booklets, majority of which belong to students from the law department.

“My last exam got over on January 4, and we are yet to hear from the university about our results. Several calls to the helpline number have gone unanswered,” said a final-year

student.

She added university officials have time and again avoided disclosing the final date of results.

After clearing the initial assessment of papers including BCom, which has the largest number of students, the university has been struggling to clear around a lakh answer booklets for the last one month.

Earlier this month, examination and evaluation department of the university had called an urgent meeting with principals of law colleges, urging them to encourage teachers to report for assessment duty.

Official speaks

“College principals have been given clear instructions to get hold of their faculty—permanent as well as visiting—to ensure that everyone completes their share of assessment work. We are in regular touch with teachers, trying to make sure that assessment is over by the end of this month,” said a senior official from the examination and evaluation department of the university.