On CCTV, Mumbai woman on bike crushed under bus after hitting pothole

A 40-year-old pillion rider was crushed to death by a speeding private bus after she fell off a two-wheeler that hit a pothole during heavy rains in Kalyan of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday.

The incident at Shivaji Chowk on Saturday evening was caught on closed-circuit television or CCTV cameras. Police said the bus driver, who fled from the spot, has been identified.

Manisha Bhoir, a civic school peon, was heading home on a two-wheeler being driven by her relative, who had picked her up because of the rains, when they met with the accident.

P Londhe, a senior police inspector at Mahatma Phule police station, said the driver lost balance while trying to avoid a deep pothole on a waterlogged road. The two-wheeler can be seen slipping in the CCTV footage as it goes over a pothole and both the rider and pillion fall to their right.

Londhe said Bhoir’s head came under the rear tyre of the speeding bus and she started bleeding profusely.

“Bhoir was taken to a hospital but she was declared brought dead. A case was registered against the bus driver under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and motor vehicle act. We have got the number of the bus and very soon we will arrest him,” added Londhe.

Locals later filled the potholes with debris on Sunday.

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas since the weekend resulting in waterlogging and traffic jams.

The traffic police have advised residents to venture out only if is necessary. They have requested commuters to check radio and WhatsApp updates on traffic before heading out.