Mumbai woman who pushed man in front of running train arrested

The Kurla government railway police officers on Tuesday arrested a woman, who along with a man, allegedly pushed a 56-year-old businessman, Deepak Chamanlal Patwa, in front of a train at Mulund station on Saturday. The man, seen helping the woman push the businessman in the CCTV footage, is at large. Patwa succumbed to his injuries.

According to Kurla GRP, the man who had intervened did not know the woman, Manisha Khakadiya, 38. The incident took place on Saturday when Khakadiya, a resident of Mahul village in Chembur, was on her way home.

Mahesh Balwantrao, senior police inspector of Kurla GRP, said, “Claiming that Patwa, a Mulund resident, touched her inappropriately, Khakadiya created a ruckus. A man, who was among the crowd that had gathered, intervened and started to fight with Patwa. When Patwa denied the allegations, the man got furious and pushed him. The CCTV recordings show the man had seen the train approaching when he pushed Patwa off the platform. Patwa was run over by the train and died on the spot.”

The crowd nabbed the man, but he managed to escape. Officers said that after the incident, Khakadiya took the stairs and ran away from the crowd. After a complaint by Patwa’s relatives, the police scanned the CCTV and recorded statements of passers-by, who confirmed Patwa was killed.

Officers then alerted the informers, who told the police the woman lived in Chembur.

On Tuesday morning, the police caught Khakadiya who claimed she had not gone to Mulund for the past two days, “We then got her mobile location and found she was at Mulund station at the time of the incident. We arrested her for murder and are now on the lookout for the man,” said Balwantrao.