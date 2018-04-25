Mumbaiites can travel in AC coach on regular local trains soon

Western railway (WR) commuters can rejoice, as the middle first class coach of your train will soon become air-conditioned.

Currently, the WR has an AC local train that plies daily. The second 12-coach AC train, manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, is set to arrive in September. The central and western railway are each likely to get two coaches from the train which will then be attached to the regular trains. The project will be carried out on a pilot basis. Depending on the success, other local trains will get AC coaches.

The WR is in the process of preparing a proposal to get the coaches. “We will get two coaches, but we want to get the middle coaches, as they can easily be swapped with the first class coach,” said a senior WR official.

If that happens, the CR will have to attach the AC coaches towards the start or end of the local trains.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal, during inauguration of the extension of the harbour railway line to Goregaon in March, had announced the city would get 70 local trains with three air-conditioned coaches for first- and second-class commuters. The fare of the AC coaches in the regular suburban trains will also be different, but there is no clarity on it yet.

Goyal had also asked railway officials to study the feasibility of adding three AC coaches to the existing local trains, besides deciding their coach position on both CR and WR. Railway officials had said it was feasible, but had some technical challenges. The proposal is under consideration of the railway board that governs various zones across India.

Further, trials and testing of the AC coaches in regular trains are going on in ICF. According to sources, adding three coaches may not be feasible. The ICF officials are testing if they can put two or six AC coaches on local trains.