Mumbaiwale: How much do you know about your city?
For the first weekend of 2019, 19 Mumbai-themed quiz questions. Ready, bhidu?mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2019 00:07 IST
- In Madagascar, they call it Posy. In parts of Indonesia they call it Bentor. The Sudanese call it Raksha and the Chinese call it sān lún chē or du du che. What do we call it?
- One spot in Mumbai is purpose built for skateboarding, meaning it has a mini-bowl shape and quarter-pipe tracks for boarders to practise their moves. Where is it?
- A rare blood type, Bombay Blood gets its name from being discovered here in 1952. One in 1000 Indians has it. It’s not O, A, B, or AB, What is its type?
- Which of these is not a name for the city: Bombaim, Heptanesia, Chaul, Bombay. It’s a tiring trek to Jambulmal but the view is more than worth it (Sunjoy Monga / Yuhina Ecomedia)
- If you’re taking a northbound train from Churchgate after 2pm, which side of the train should you pick a seat to avoid the sun?
- What makes Jambulmal Point, inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, so special to Mumbai?
- Which year did the city’s name officially change to Mumbai?
- Locals love to say that Dharavi is Asia’s largest slum. It isn’t. A 2016 United Nations World Cities Report names which slum as Asia’s (and the world’s) largest?
- Ratnakar Madhusudan Kambli’s family has sculpted which Mumbai icon since 1935?
- There are three lighthouses off the Mumbai coast. Can you name them?A mosque seen lit up ahead of Ramzan in 2018 at Dharavi. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
- It was developed and patented in 1950 by two Frenchmen at the Laboratoire Dauphinois d’Hydraulique. It gets its name from the Greek words for four and feet. It is a …?
- The world’s largest freestanding stone dome (it’s fully pillar-less) is right here in Mumbai. Where will you find it?
- If Amitabh Bachchan lives in Jalsa, and Mukesh Ambani lives in Antilia, who just moved into Gulita on Worli Seaface?
- In 2015, the Maharashtra government banned the use of the words Horn OK Please on the backs of vehicles, to discourage honking. Which three-word phrase is now the most popular?
- It was built in 1675 at the site where the VT station now stands. Its new home just 2 km away, was built in the 1700s and still receives visitors. What is it?
- Mumbai is home to India’s first railway station operated entirely by women. The team of 41 includes 17 booking clerks, two announcers, five point persons, eight travelling ticket examiners, six railway protection force personnel and two cleaners and the team manager. Which station?Work goes on inside a Metro tunnel at Azad Maidan. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
- Though disputed, may historians believe this locality was called Saimur by ancient Arab writers, Sibor by the Greeks in the 6th century (535), Chemula in Kanheri cave inscriptions, and Symulla by Ptolemy. Which one?
- It has 8,75,000 sqm of pavement, 6 km of fuel pipelines, 80 types of indoor plants, 48 escalators and 28 of the largest skylights in Asia. It can attend to 50 million visitors and operates round the clock. What is it?
- The Mumbai’ Metro’s upcoming Line 3 will be India’s second route to run partially under water. The first runs under the Hooghly. Which water body will the line tunnel through?
ANSWERS
- Rickshaw.
- Khar Social.
- hh.
- Chaul.
- The right side.
- It’s the highest point of Mumbai, at 468 metres above sea level.
- 1995
- Orangi Town in Karachi, Pakistan.
- The Lalbaugh Cha Raja idol.
- Prong’s, Dolphin Rock, Sunk Rock..
- Tetrapod.
- Inside the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai.
- Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.
- WAIT FOR SIDE.
- The Mumbaidevi Temple.
- Matunga (CR).
- Chembur.
- The T2 terminal at the international airport.
- The Mithi River between Bandra Kurla Complex and Dharavi stations.
First Published: Jan 05, 2019 00:07 IST