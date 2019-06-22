Navi Mumbai civic body cuts water, power supply of 3 unsafe buildings; takes U-turn after protests

A few hours after Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started taking action against dangerous buildings in the city amid protests on Friday, it called off the drive.

On Friday, NMMC officials disconnected water and electricity connections of seven buildings at Sector 9 in Vashi.

The residents opposed the move and sought support from political parties.

Residents argued with officials, demanding action be stopped. They went to NMMC headquarters in CBD Belapur and met mayor Jaywant Sutar to complain about the action. The residents also contacted MLA Manda Mhatre who was in the assembly session.

Sutar said, “If action has been taken without giving notice, it is wrong. I have asked for complete details on the issue. Since water is supplied by NMMC, I will try and get the water connection restored and also find out how MSEDCL has acted.”

By evening, NMMC had suspended action. NMMC sources confirmed that the civic action has been suspended and that water and electricity connections would soon be restored in the buildings.

Water and electricity connection was disconnected in 200 flats in Gulmohar, Jai Maharashtra and Ashirwad. The buildings are extremely dilapidated and are on the dangerous building list every year. But, no action had been taken till now.

Municipal commissioner Ramaswamy N said that on Fridat action was taken against those buildings which are extremely dilapidated.

“Of the 55 dangerous buildings, we are taking action against only 23 buildings that are in extremely bad condition. We took photographs and other details to shortlist the dangerous buildings before taking action,” said Ramaswamy.

Strict police bandobast was in place for the drive as residents were upset and agitated.

Jayprakash Pod, 65, a resident of one of the buildings, said, “There are several buildings declared as dangerous. If NMMC had to act against them, it should have gone ahead in a systematic manner. Why is this being done randomly?”

Prakash Wankane, 60, another resident said that they did not get any notice from NMMC.

“The action is sudden. Where are the alternative arrangements for us? NMMC should first make arrangements for us to shift and then take action,” he said.

He added that there are cancer patients, persons with disabilities and senior citizens living in these buildings.

Sanjeevani Dalvi, 62, another resident said, “Cidco has cheated us by constructing substandard buildings. We had invested our life savings in buying homes. We cannot afford to shift to the new costlier flats.”

Speaking to media personnel from the assembly session in Mumbai, MLA Manda Mhatre said, “The redevelopment process has been held for over 15 years. There are politicians interfering in it and also lack of unity among residents. The residents say if they get permission for redevelopment they will be able to shift.”

She added, “I will raise the issue in the assembly and with the chief minister to whom I have just written a letter. NMMC should first provide alternative arrangement to residents and then disconnect the water and electric supply.”

civic body HAD WARNED OF ACTION

NMMC has for the past six months been issuing notices to residents of such buildings to vacate their houses.

It has repeatedly warned that water and electricity will be disconnected to the buildings if the residents do not move out.

Earlier, too. NMMC attempted to disconnect water and electric supply to these buildings but there had been opposition by the residents and hence the civic body has sought police protection this time.

Residents, who have been living in these buildings for years refuse to vacate the houses.

This year, the NMMC took action before monsoon so that residents would be forced to vacate house which are unsafe. But, it was forced to call off the drive.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 00:33 IST