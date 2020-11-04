e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai: Missing trekker found dead in ravine, police suspect accident

Navi Mumbai: Missing trekker found dead in ravine, police suspect accident

A resident of New Panvel, Anurag Gudile was a regular trekker and was also into wildlife and nature photography

mumbai Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 14:24 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image
Representational Image(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The body of a 22-year-old photographer and trekker from Navi Mumbai , who went missing after he left home for a trek to Prabalgad Fort in Raigad, was found in a ravine in Panvel on Tuesday. The Panvel police have now filed an accidental death report.

Investigating officials said it appears to be a trekking accident. A resident of New Panvel, Anurag Gudile was a regular trekker and was also into wildlife and nature photography.

Police will now record statements of his friends with whom Gudile said he was going for a trek.

“Gudile had left from his house on Saturday, informing his parents about his trek to Prabalgad. When his parents were unable to contact him for over a day, they approached the Khandeshwar police. We then joined in a search operation to find him,” said an officer from Panvel rural police, requesting not to be named.

With the help of technical analysis and mobile tower location, police managed to triangulate Gudile’s location. The search party then found his body in a ravine.

