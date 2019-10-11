e-paper
Navi Mumbai ready for big rallies, political stalwarts

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:33 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Navi Mumbai for his party candidates in the region. His presence in Panvel constituency will not only add to the stature of sitting MLA Prashant Thakur but also expected to boost the prospects of other BJP candidates in the region, including a rebel candidate in Uran.

Modi will address a public meeting on October 16 at Kharghar ground near Central Park. Panvel BJP leader Ramseth Thakur, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to hold a public meeting in our constituency on October 16.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too had campaigned for Prashant Thakur, when he had contested the Assembly election for the first time in 2009 as a Congress candidate. He was then considered part of Rahul group.

The BJP candidates from the neighbouring constituencies are former NCP minister Ganesh Naik from Airoli and sitting MLA from Belapur Manda Mhatre. Rebel BJP candidate Mahesh Baldi is contesting from Uran against Shiv Sena’s sitting MLA Manohar Bhoir.

Shiv Sena sources in Uran said their party chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to campaign for Manohar Bhoir in the constituency on October 19.

Said a political observer, “While there is little contest in the rest of the constituencies, Uran is going to be interesting where there will be a triangular contest between Shiv Sena, Peasant and Workers Party (PWP) and BJP rebel. Former MLA Vivek Patil had last time lost by over 800 votes to Bhoir.”

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:33 IST

