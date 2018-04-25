Navi Mumbai’s first ‘waste-to-energy’ project to be inaugurated in 2 weeks

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has readied its first-ever waste-to-energy plant in the city.

The civic body along with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has developed a unit wherein coconut waste will be processed to generate electricity. The plant has been developed near the dumping ground in Turbhe. If everything goes according to the NMMC’s plan, it will be formally inaugurated within two weeks.

NMMC commissioner Ramaswamy N said, “The project is ready now. We may inaugurate it in the next 15 days.”

Sources said the cost of the plant is around Rs30 crore.

Currently, the NMMC daily collects around 1 tonne of coconut waste from the city’s temples and other places.

“From now on, such waste will be collected separately and sent to the unit in separate vehicles. We are not in a position to say the exact amount of energy that this unit will produce every month. Experts are still working on it,” another official said.

The civic body is also working on another project wherein construction and demolition (C&D) waste will be processed to make tiles.

“The general body approved the plan last year. Under this plan, we will collect debris from different sites, which will be used for making tiles. There is one such project in Delhi,” said Tushar Pawar, deputy commissioner of NMMC (solid waste management).

Ramaswamy said, “We are planning to start another project at Airoli for converting toilet and other organic waste into biogas. This will take a few more months.”

Apart from that, the NMMC is planning to start two more composting units at Digha and Airoli. “This will help us in decentralising composting,” he added.

The NMMC has already asked housing societies, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls that generate over 100kg of garbage daily to compost their waste.

Currently, it collects around 650 metric tonnes of garbage daily, of which around 200 metric tonnes is wet. The latter is processed at Turbhe and around 50 tonnes of manure is produced daily.

Activists have welcomed the move. Ritesh Mhatre, 37, an activist from Kopar Khairane, said, “After so many years of waiting, the city is getting its first waste-to-energy project. The NMMC took a long time to implement this plan. We hope they will take some quick steps vis-a-vis other such projects.”

Ramping up capacity on e-waste

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to rope in more private companies to collect and dispose e-waste.

It has installed red bins for collection and outsourced disposal to a private company — Echo Friend Industries, which has one unit at Mahape MIDC.

“We are in the process of installing more bins for e-waste. Most of them will be installed in the developed areas such as Vashi, Nerul, Sanpada, Airoli among others,” said an official.

According to officials, companies will collect e-waste and segregate it. The non-useable e-waste will be processed at the plant.

“These bins are for collecting e-waste and hazardous waste such as dead batteries, deodorant cans, room sprays among others. We are concentrating on college students to create awareness among people. These students will also be able to educate their family members in separating e-waste from the regular garbage. Once we are done with the installation of bins, we will start concentrating on creating awareness,” he said.