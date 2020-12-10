e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Baseless’: NCP reacts to speculation over Sharad Pawar helming UPA

‘Baseless’: NCP reacts to speculation over Sharad Pawar helming UPA

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there are unsubstantiated reports in the media regarding Pawar taking over as the chairperson of the UPA.

mumbai Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
The Nationalist Congress Party termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
The Nationalist Congress Party termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there are unsubstantiated reports in the media regarding Pawar taking over as the chairperson of the UPA.

“The Nationalist Congress Party would like to clarify that there is no discussion within UPA partners regarding any such proposal,” Tapase said.

“The reports appearing in the media seems to be have planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers’ agitation,” he added.

Shiv Sena, NCP’s ruling ally in Maharashtra, said anything can happen in politics, and expressed confidence that the former Union minister, who turns 80 on December 12, is capable of a bigger national role.

Asked about speculation by a section of media that Pawar may replace Congress president Sonia Gandhi as UPA chairperson, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next.” Raut said Pawar has “all the capabilities” to lead the country. “Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows “the pulse of the people”, the Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.

“The Shiv Sena extends good wishes to him,” Raut said, referring to Pawar’s upcoming birthday.

A senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister said he had asked around in the party about this speculation. “Nobody has any inkling about this,” he said.

tags
top news
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In