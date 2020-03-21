e-paper
Need to provide clean water to slums amid coronavirus outbreak, says NGOs

mumbai Updated: Mar 21, 2020 00:06 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
With 42% of Mumbai’s population living in slums without access to basic hygiene, city NGOs have demanded food security and access to clean water for slum dwellers amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Apnalaya, an NGO working in the slums of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, said 78% of the population in the slums has to buy water on an everyday basis. Social distancing is also not an option as the slums have high density of population. “Having enough water to wash hands is a luxury that slum dwellers cannot afford. Amid a lockdown, most of them working as labourers have no income. The state must ensure food security and access to clean water, at least till March 31,” said Arun Kumar, CEO, Apnalaya.

The Pani Haq Samiti, an NGO working towards the goal of ‘Water for All’, has also demanded stand-post water connections to all settlements in the city. Sitaram Shelar, convener, Pani Haq Samiti, said, “At least 20 lakh people do not have access to clean water in the city. We have appealed to the chief minister and municipal commissioner to provide public stand-post water connections to all settlements.”

