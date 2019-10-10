Nerul house looted of ₹1.5L valuables

mumbai

The Nerul police registered a case after some unidentified people broke into a house and stole valuables worth ₹1.5 lakh on Tuesday.

According to the police, Balu Patil, 46, had gone out with his family in the afternoon. On returning home in the evening, he found his house broken into.

“The culprits entered the house by breaking the lock at the main entrance and stole the valuables,” said a police officer from Nerul police station.

