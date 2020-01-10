New edu min to form think tank to improve quality of education

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:19 IST

Days after taking charge as the education minister, Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad has decided to form a think tank to discuss strategies to improve the quality of education in schools across the state.

Gaikwad said the group would consist of senior educationists, former government officials, journalists, young MLAs and representatives of NGOs that work in the field, among others. “The aim is to get ideas on what can be done to improve learning outcomes and quality of teaching – which are the two key priorities for us. We also hope to review the existing initiatives to see if there are any loopholes or issues that need to be addressed,” she added.

The government also plans to decentralise the working of the school education department. “We want to ensure fast redress of complaints at the respective level, so that people don’t have to come to meet the minister for every small issue.”

She added that the government also wants to ensure that students from rural or urban areas, government or private schools, get access to the same resources without discrimination.

The minister has also decided to review some of the initiatives under the previous government to study their functioning and feasibility. Experts said that there is a need for review of some of the decisions taken under the previous regime.

“Many things like scrapping of oral exams and introduction of international board were taken without taking suggestions from teachers and principals. The new government should focus on fixing the existing issues rather than coming up with new initiatives in the first year,” said principal of a Malad school on condition of anonymity.

Challenges for the new minister

MIEB: Syllabus framed under the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), of the previous government, came under scanner after it omitted history of the Maratha empire under Shivaji in Class 4 books

Integrated coaching: While the previous regime had banned integrated coaching, several colleges owned by coaching giants had secured permissions to admit students over the last five years

Lack of fee regulatory mechanism: With several private schools charging excess fee, a mechanism for fee related disputes is needed

Revision of curriculum: From 2015, curriculum revision for all classes began gradually. Experts had also objected to omissions in subjects like History.