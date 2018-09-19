New Parsik tunnel will pave way for smooth train travel on CR

Around 40 long-distance trains and 80 locals run between CSMT and Karjat-Kasara every day. Soon, 100 more local trains will be added on the route.

The new tunnel built near Parsik hill, near Mumbra railway station, and two new lines (5th and 6th lines) beyond Thane are set to pave way for better travel on the Central Railway.

The Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) being built by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is likely to be completed by 2019, said an official.

The 200-metre tunnel has been constructed between two old tunnels. The new tunnel will be connected to the rail flyover between Diva and Mumbra — the construction for which started recently.

“The pillars of the rail flyover have been built. The work was delayed because of the land acquisition,” said Sanjay Singh, chief public relations officer, MRVC.

The construction of new Parsik tunnel began six years ago and was completed around six months ago.

Three tunnels at Parsik are in use — one is for long distance and fast locals while other two tunnels are for slow trains.

According to the MRVC official, the new tunnel will help fast trains run on a dedicated line, thus improving their frequency and schedule.

“One of the old tunnels will be used only for long-distance trains. The new tunnel will be open only after rail flyover and the fifth and sixth lines are completed,” said Singh.

The construction of two new lines beyond Thane — the work for which has begun — will help increase local services on the central line.

“The project will help increase frequency of local services and will also curb delays of long-distance trains. We will add 100 more local services on the central line,” said Singh.

The third and fourth lines, which is not part of the project, are being constructed on Kalyan-Badlapur-Asangaon route. The completion will give commuters a better service on the route which has become busy in the past few years.

“In a recent meeting with the railway minister, we discussed the third and fourth line. A survey is been carried and the budget will soon be sanctioned. However, it will take around six years to complete,” said Singh.

The third line will connect Kalyan and Kasara, the work for which has started. The fourth line will connect Kalyan and Asangaon.

The project for laying fifth and sixth rail lines between Thane and Diva, which was sanctioned in 2008, is a part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project.

“The fifth and sixth line will improve frequency of local services. There is a local train every four minutes. After the completion of the project, we will have a train every two to three minutes,” said Shyam Ubale, general secretary, Kalyan-Kasara-Karjat Passengers’ Association.

Ubale said the third and fourth line must also begin soon.

“The third and fourth line connecting Kalyan, Badlapur and Kasara should be sanctioned soon. It has been delayed for six years now. After the fifth and sixth line from Thane to Diva, including rail flyover and new tunnel, is opened, we may experience the bunching of trains beyond Kalyan, if the third and fourth lines are not completed,” said Ubale.

Commuters have long been waiting for better service as trains are the only mode of transport for many.

“The construction of fifth and sixth line will improve frequency of locals between Thane and Kalyan. The number of commuters at Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan stations is increasing every year. The project should be completed within the deadline,” said Prashant Badhe, 33, who travels from Kalyan to Ghatkopar every day.

Many are hassled over frequent disruption of service as they are stranded till the services are resumed.

“There are only two lines beyond Kalyan and Karjat. Whenever there is disruption of services because of derailment or engine failure of trains, the entire line is affected. Commuters are hassled as no other public transport is available from stations beyond Kalyan,” said Pooja Chavan, 23, who travels from Badlapur to Parel every day.

