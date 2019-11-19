‘New system made CR harbour line trains punctual’

mumbai

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:40 IST

Central Railway (CR) claimed its new system has reduced the delay in train services on the Harbour and Trans-Harbour line by five to

10 minutes, making it more punctual.

The local train services on Harbour and Trans-Harbour line faced delays in operation as the wheels of local trains would get damaged due to the curvatures of railway tracks as well as friction between wheels and the track.

CR would have to stop local trains and take those to Sanpada railway carshed to change wheels.

This would result in delays in train services as other train services would have to halt and wait for the affected train to be moved to the carshed.

In view of the delay, CR introduced a system of wheel lubrication near the motorman’s

cabin.

When the train is in motion, the lubricant gets transferred to railway tracks as well as other wheels of the train, thus creating less friction.

“The implementation of lubricating wheels of local train has resulted in saving time as the system helps the wheels to have less friction on the curvatures of the tracks on the harbour and trans-harbour line,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, Central Railway.

CR has 52 local trains operating on its Harbour and Trans-Harbour railway network. Twenty local trains have

been provided with the lubrication system, which reduced the need for changing wheels by 40%.

