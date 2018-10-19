NGOs, blood banks in Mumbai urge religious, educational institutes to conduct camps ahead of Diwali

Blood banks and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are urging educational and religious institutes to hold blood donation camps ahead of Diwali.

Reason? Many donors travel out of the city or the country during the Diwali vacation, and are therefore unavailable to donate blood. NGOs fear that this could lead to shortage of blood, for patients who need transfusion on a regular basis.

Vinay Shetty from Think foundation, a city-based NGO which helps in organising blood camps, said that Diwali and the weeks following the festival are dreadful for those who are in need of regular transfusion.

“Many regular donors go on vacations during festival. Due to the unavailability of donors, there could be shortage of blood,” Shetty said.

According to medical experts, thalassemia and leukaemia patients suffer a lot due to the shortage as they need blood transfusion frequently.

Dr Mamta Manglani is the director of the Comprehensive Thalassemia Care, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transfusion Centre in Borivli. She said they have to select patients on the basis of urgency during the shortage.

“Choosing patients on the basis of urgency is not right. Everyone who needs blood should get it. Donors must come forward to donate blood, especially during vacation period,” Manglani said.

Shetty has written to several corporates requesting them to organise blood donation camps before Diwali holidays begin.

“I urge people to come forth and donate blood in camps in their areas,” he said.

Think Foundation estimates that 25,000 donors need to donate each month to meet city’s blood requirement.

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has also taken cognisance of the problem which occurs every year during the festive period and held a meeting with religious organisations requesting them to hold camps.

“We had a meeting with all stakeholders, including blood banks, colleges, and corporate companies,” said an SBTC official.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 00:46 IST