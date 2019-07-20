NIA seeks custody of eight accused to find source of weapons

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said it is probing the source of the arms and ammunition used by eight accused for blowing up the vehicle carrying C-60 commandos in Gadchiroli district on May 1, killing 15 of them and the driver of the vehicle. In order to do the same, it approached the special NIA court on Friday to seek custody of the accused arrested by the local police before the case was taken over by the central agency.

The Gadchiroli attack was allegedly carried out by Maoists using an improvised explosive device (IED).

The eight accused are Uppuganti Nirmalakumari, 63, Satyanarayana Rani, 67, Dilip Hidani, 22, Parasaram Tulavi, 28, Somsay Madavi ,38, Kisan Hidani, 42, Sakru Gota, 35 and Kailash Ramchandani, 34.

The NIA said there is prima facie evidence to suggest that the accused were part of the conspiracy and the entire conspiracy needs to be unearthed. The agency said interrogation of the accused will help them to get further leads in the probe.

The NIA in its plea also claimed that they “need to ascertain in relation to the source of explosives and arms to commit such an act.”

Public prosecutor Geeta Godambe for the NIA told the court that the agency had registered the case on June 25. However, the physical transfer of the case papers, records and investigation took place only on July 8. As a result, they were moving a plea for the custodial interrogation of the accused with delay after filing of the case, Godambe said.

After filing the application, Godambe pleaded that the application be kept for hearing next week and the jail authorities be directed to produce the accused before the special court on the scheduled date. Agreeing to the plea, the court has scheduled the hearing on July 26. It has also directed the authorities to produce all the accused before the court.

As per the prosecution case, on May 1, a vehicle carrying a driver and 15 C-60 commandos, a special combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, was blown up by explosives on Dadapur road near the village of Jambhurkheda in Gadchiroli. A case was registered the next day with the Purana police against several leaders and dalams (groups) who are allegedly active in the area.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 04:20 IST